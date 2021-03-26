Daniel-Andre Tande appeared to lose control while in the air during a practice run at the Ski Jumping World Cup

Olympic Ski Jumper Had to Be 'Intubated and Mechanically Ventilated' After Horrific Crash

Daniel-Andre Tande, an Olympic ski jumper from Norway, survived a dangerous crash that occurred during a practice run at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica.

Tande was placed on a ventilator after he crashed into the snow during the Slovenian event on Thursday, according to Fédération Internationale de Ski, the international governing body for skiing and snowboarding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During his run, the 27-year-old seemingly lost control mid-air, causing him to land sideways and plummet violently down the slope, as seen in a video of the incident posted to social media.

In a statement, the doctor treating Tande at a local hospital said the Norwegian athlete was intubated and placed on a ventilator due to his injuries. "Daniel was admitted in the ambulance [unconscious], he had to be intubated and mechanically ventilated," Dr. Tomislav Mirkovic said via the FIS.

"After the stabilization, we transported him by helicopter to the University Clinical Centre in Ljubljana. The preliminary tests are very promising," the doctor added. "Now we will wait for 24 hours when the tests will be repeated."

Daniel Andre Tande crash Image zoom Credit: Milos Vujinovic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

According to ESPN, the head coach of Norway's ski jumping team said Tande experienced a broken collarbone as a result of the crash.

Tande — a former sky-flying world champion — helped Norway win the ski jumping event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the outlet added.

Clas Brede Brathen, the leader of the Norwegian Ski Jumping Team, said he had confidence that Tande would recover from his injuries.

RELATED VIDEO: Girl Rescued After Dangling From Ski Lift At New York Resort

"We are extremely grateful for the high professional first aid and medical care after the fall," he said in a statement.