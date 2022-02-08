Skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman died at age 22 after his plane crashed while sightseeing in Iceland

U.S. Skateboarder Josh Neuman and 3 Others Dead After Plane Crash in Iceland: 'A Gentle Soul'

U.S. skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four people killed following a plane crash in Iceland, according to local authorities.

Icelandic Police say the 22-year-old was sightseeing Thursday when the aircraft disappeared from radars, the Associated Press reports. The plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest lake and was found Saturday following a massive search by members of Iceland's Search and Rescue organization, according to a translated press release from police.

Neuman was reportedly filming commercial content with Belgium skydiver and social media influencer Nicola Bellavia, sponsorship manager for Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp Tim Alings and renowned Icelandic pilot Haraldur Diego, according to AP. Bellavia, Alings and Diego also died in the crash.

Josh Neuman Credit: Josh Neuman Instagram

Their bodies were reportedly found approximately 121 ft. under water on Monday using an autonomous submarine and sonar technology. However, poor weather conditions have prevented divers from retrieving them, authorities say.

"For the safety of divers we have to wait until the weather improves," police chief Oddur Arnason told AP.

Neuman was known for creating skateboarding videos and performing daredevil stunts across the world for his YouTube channel. He had nearly 1.2 million subscribers.

Following the news of his death, Neuman's parents and brother released a joint statement on his social media account.

"Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve," the family wrote. "The way he not just touched, but impacted lives was on a scale of its own. In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched.

"As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time and commenting, 'this is the happiest day of my life,'" the statement continued.