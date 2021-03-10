Sixers Star Ben Simmons Surprises Brother with Brand New Car in Emotional Viral Video

Ben Simmons unveiled the birthday gift for his brother, Sean, during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday night

It's safe to say Ben Simmons knows how to plan a surprise.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Sixers star hooked up his brother, Sean, with a special gift for his birthday — a brand new car.

"It's your birthday, right?" Ben asks Sean over the video, which was later posted on his Instagram feed. "You know I love cars!"

The 24-year-old then flips his camera around to show Sean a black Audi SUV, telling his brother, "This is your car, man."

Sean laughs and wipes away his tears as Ben walks around the luxury vehicle, showing off its all-black interior and tinted windows.

"That's all yours, I appreciate all the hard work and everything you do for me, man," Ben told Sean. "Whenever you're ready you can pick this up."

Sean, meanwhile, continues to laugh with delight while holding a baby.

"That's so awesome," he replies. "Bro, you didn't have to do that, man. I really appreciate that ... that is so amazing, that is above and beyond."

Ben was selected for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, held last Sunday, but did not appear in the event after he was potentially exposed to COVID-19. His Sixers' teammate, MVP favorite Joel Embiid, was also removed from the game for contact tracing.

"Prior to traveling to Atlanta, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had contact with an individual who is confirmed today to have tested positive for the coronavirus," the NBA said in a statement. "As a result, Embiid (Team Durant) and Simmons (Team LeBron) will not play in tonight's NBA All-Star Game."

"Participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual in Philadelphia," the statement added.