Sister Jean, Now 102, Will Be Back at March Madness to Cheer on Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Chicago's biggest cheerleader will never stop supporting her team!

Sister Jean, 102, traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to cheer on the Loyola Ramblers in the first round of March Madness, USA Today reported. The team, seeded 10th in the South, is taking on no. 7 Ohio State at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

The nun has served as the team's chaplain since 1994 after joining the staff at Loyola-Chicago three years prior. She became an internet sensation back in 2018 during March Madness when the Ramblers unexpectedly reached the Final Four after upsetting several teams.

"I'm excited to come here because of the NCAA having chosen [Pittsburgh] to be the spot of the games," Sister Jean told USA Today. "This is something our team has been talking about all year long — long before the season began. When we won the conference [title], we were so happy because we had the past week to be thinking about it."

Sister Jean said she has "a lot of fun" with the team, calling the athletes "great guys."

"I always tell them this, I tell them they have to play with their mind and their heart and their hands and their feet," she told the outlet. "They say, 'Sister Jean, why our feet?' Because you have to get those fast breaks and just go!"

This is the eighth time the Ramblers have played in the NCAA basketball tournament. In 2021, they made it to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Oregon State. Their 2018 Cinderella story was ended by then-ranked no. 3 Michigan — still an impressive feat as Loyola entered the tournament ranked 11th.