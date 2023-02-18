Simu Liu Criticizes Celebrity Look-Alike Segment During NBA All-Star Weekend Game

Simu Liu is clarifying his criticism of a celebrity look-alike segment aired during this weekend's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, featuring a side-by-side vantage of him and an audience member who appeared to be of Asian descent.

The Shang-Chi actor initially tweeted on Friday that the segment "wasn't cool," once the big-screen comparison was brought to his attention by a fan's tweet.

On Saturday, he followed up with a second tweet clarifying his message.

"To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends. This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he's gorgeous we just don't look alike," Liu, 33, wrote.

Liu's reps did not respond to PEOPLE for additional comment. The NBA could not be reached for immediate comment.

Liu played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday for Team Dwyane, headed by former NBA star Dwyane Wade. Among his teammates were rapper 21 Savage, singer Janelle Monáe and NFL star DK Metcalf, who was crowned MVP.

Team Dwayne just barely defeated Team Ryan with a score of 81-78. Liu and his teammates battled Kane Brown, WWE's The Miz and Jimmy Kimmel Live! standout Guillermo Rodriguez, who played for the team led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.