Simone Biles Wishes Boyfriend Jonathan Owens a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photos: 'Forever Yours'

"Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home!" Simone Biles wrote in an affectionate birthday message to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend Jonathan Owens all the way from Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnast — who is currently in Tokyo preparing for the Olympic Games — shared a sweet message on Instagram to her NFL player beau for his 26th birthday on Thursday.

"Here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can't wait to celebrate you when I get home!" Biles captioned a series of photos that showed her spending time with Owens.

She continued, "Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I'd do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S."

Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, later commented under the heartfelt post saying, "Thank you so much baby I love you❤️❤️."

The four-time Olympic gold medalist also shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday to my mans🖤🥰 Obsessed with you 5ever."

Last month, Biles opened up to PEOPLE about how her boyfriend, who won't be able to cheer her on at the Olympics in person due to Japan's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, has been supporting her throughout her preparations.

"Oh, he's always so supportive," she said.

"Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!'" she continued. "He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that."

Added Biles: "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."