Simone Biles has another medal to add to her collection!

On Thursday, the gymnastics superstar won her fifth world all-around title and earned her 16th gold medal at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, according to The New York Times.

Biles, 22, scored 58.999 points, ESPN reported, putting her 2.1 points ahead of the second place finisher, China’s Tang Xijing — and marking the biggest margin of victory of her career.

“I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me,” Biles said after her win, per the Times. “Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy.”

“I really don’t know how I do it sometimes,” she added.

On Friday, the athlete celebrated her win on Twitter, writing, “Feeling GOLDEN this morning … every time feels just like the first.”

Days earlier, Biles made history at the world championships by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

The moves earned the gymnastics star huge applause from the audience, and USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures the triple-double will be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete.

Biles already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault, according to CNN.

🤯 BREAKING: @Simone_Biles lands the TRIPLE-DOUBLE at #Stuttgart2019. The move will officially be named the Biles II. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 5, 2019

Earlier this month, the gymnast explained why she refrains from calling herself a “superstar” gymnast despite her incredible success.

“If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured, more in the limelight, rather than now,” Biles said during a press conference before the world championships.

“I just go out there and compete,” she added. “I try to represent Simone… not ‘Simone Biles’ whenever I go out there, because at the end of the day, I’m still a human being before I’m ‘Simone Biles, the superstar.’”