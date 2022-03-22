Simone Biles Wears Cowboy Hat to Smooch Fiancé Jonathan Owens as She Reveals More Wedding Plans

After attending what appeared to be the Houston Rodeo with her future husband, Simone Biles told her followers in an Instagram Q&A that the couple will have a "destination" wedding

Simone Biles has lassoed herself a groom.

The 25-year-old and her fiancé, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens posed together at what appeared to be the Houston Rodeo over the weekend. In the Instagram photo, Owens, 26, dips the Olympic gymnast for a smooch. Biles — wearing cowboy boots with her all-black look — covers the couple's faces with a black cowboy hat.

Alongside the sweet image, Biles wrote, "got myself a texan.. kind of," adding a smiley face cowboy emoji.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement in February after first confirming their relationship in August 2020. On Tuesday, Biles spoke more about their upcoming nuptials in a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story.

The gymnast revealed that the couple is "still on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue," and that they plan to have a "destination" wedding.

Key wedding components? Biles said she is hoping for a lot of flowers. "I'm obsessed, they're so expensive but I'm willing to pay to make my vision come to life," she explained. "I want it throwing up in flowers."

Biles already has another important aspect of her wedding secured: Her dress. She recently revealed she "said yes to the dress" at Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles. In fact, Biles got not one but two dresses for her big day.

She told her followers that "the first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about 8 in im guessing."