Watch Simone Biles' Journey to Tokyo Olympics in First Trailer for New Documentary Series

"Gymnasts bodies are like ticking time bombs … it's like a nightmare, how to prepare for another year," the Olympic gymnast says in the trailer of the delayed Tokyo Games

Simone Biles is getting the Versus treatment.

The 23-year-old gymnast will be featured in the latest installment of the Emmy Award-winning Facebook Watch Versus series, called Simone vs Herself.

The five-time Olympic medalist will be profiled as she prepares for the upcoming Olympic games — which were delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first trailer for the docuseries, Biles narrates, "Gymnasts bodies are like ticking time bombs … it's like a nightmare, how to prepare for another year."

As footage of Biles at home and at practice shows, Biles says again in a voiceover, "Having to come back, am I going to be just as good? Can I do it again?"

The series — from Religion of Sports — will debut this summer, ahead of the games in July.

"Our Versus series with Facebook Watch has always been about pulling apart the elements that power the GOATs. There's really no one in the world more apt for that description than Simone Biles — she's in a class by herself," said Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports, in a press release. "Facebook Watch has been an incredible partner and platform to bring this unique series to an engaged audience, and we are excited to premiere it in 2021."

Biles said in a statement of the series, "My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I've been trying to prove myself to others."

"My mom has always encouraged me to be the 'best Simone I can be' and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo," she continued. "I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too."

Biles previously opened up about the Tokyo Games delay and rumors of a cancellation in an interview with the Today show back in January.

"We are in a pandemic, so we're kind of ready for whatever life throws at us at this point. We're training 'as if,' and whatever happens, happens," she told co-host Hoda Kotb. "We have to do what is safe for the rest of the world, for ourselves, to make sure everyone is healthy."

"Hopefully the Olympics can still be put on, even if it means we're in a bubble," she added. "I'll basically do anything at this moment. I know other sports have gone and done testing every day. And it just is a matter of time until we hear what the Olympic Committee has to say and what their precautions are going to be going forward. But whatever they say they want us to do, I'm in 100%."