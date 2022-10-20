Simone Biles is encouraging people who want to go dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween to get a new costume.

Following the release of Ryan Murphy's true crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix last month, it has renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer, with the series trailing Stranger Things 4 for most hours viewed on the platform and becoming Netflix's second-most popular English language series of all time.

With Halloween coming, Dahmer-related merchandise has hit sellers including eBay, according to Buzzfeed.

However, the outlet reported Wednesday that eBay has banned the sale of Dahmer-inspired costumes due to breach of its policy on violence and violent criminals. The items included an orange jumpsuit with a mask and glasses similar to what was worn by actor Evan Peters, who portrays Dahmer in the series.

A spokesperson for eBay told Buzzfeed, "These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them."

On Tuesday, Biles, 25, expressed her disapproval of such outfits by tweeting, "im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet."

"We ain't having it!!!!!!" she added.

Jeffrey Dahmer. EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty

Starring the American Horror Story alum, 35, as the titular serial killer, the crime Netflix drama follows Dahmer's numerous grisly murders through the lens of his victims.

The series — first announced in March 2021 — received mixed reviews and even sparked controversy. Some criticized Dahmer for desensitizing viewers, and it also prompted responses from the victims' families, with one member sharing that the show is "retraumatizing" his family.

Dahmer raped, murdered and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between 1978 and 1991, shocking the world with the extent of his crimes, including cannibalism and necrophilia. Most of his victims were gay and people of color.

While the current series gives a closer look at his victims, it also highlights the one victim who got away and who played a significant role in Dahmer's eventual arrest.

It is also the latest in a series of projects to recount Dahmer's murders. Jeremy Renner starred in the 2002 film Dahmer, while the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer featured former Disney star Ross Lynch as the murderer.