Simone Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and boyfriend Jonathan Owens, writing, "Thankful for your fine a--"

Simone Biles Says There's 'So Much to Be Thankful for' in Thanksgiving Snap

Simone Biles enjoyed her turkey time.

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared photos from her Thanksgiving day on Thursday, posing outside of a home in a magenta dress worn over a black turtleneck and black booties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a crazy year it’s been... but there’s so much to be thankful for," she wrote on Instagram.

Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Story, as well, of herself and boyfriend Jonathan Owens, writing, "Thankful for your fine a--." On another slide, she posted another picture with the Houston Texans safety, 25, writing, "All our cuddles and mems we've made thus far."

Biles and the NFL player went Instagram official in August and haven't been shy about their relationship since.

The gymnast has supported her boyfriend at several Texans games, recently posing outside the NRG Stadium in Houston and writing, "You know where to find me on Sundays."

Prior to Owens, Biles dated Stacey Ervin Jr., whom she confirmed her split from in July's cover story for Vogue. In the interview, Biles said the pair had called it quits at the start of the pandemic in March after three years of dating.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the athlete said to Vogue at the time. "But it was for the best."

Image zoom Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram