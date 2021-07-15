Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner both made the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team in late June

Simone Biles Takes Off to Tokyo Olympics with Fellow Gymnast MyKayla Skinner: 'Next Stop, Japan'

It's wheels up for Simone Biles as she heads to the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared a photo of herself and fellow Team USA gymnastic squad member MyKayla Skinner posing in the cockpit of a plane as they travel to Japan for the upcoming Summer Games.

"TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots 💙✈️," Biles wrote on her Instagram.

The athlete — who will be competing in a team alongside Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — also posted a picture of herself from the aircraft's cabin.

In the shot, Biles is seen holding up a blanket emblazoned with a design of a goat's head — a nod to the Olympian being dubbed by many as "the G.O.A.T." a.k.a. "the greatest of all time."

"@TeamUSA is taking the #RoadToTokyo to the skies – next stop, Japan!" she captioned the snap.

The Tokyo Olympics will be the second Summer Games for Biles, having already won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Last month, Biles opened up to PEOPLE about what she's looking forward to in Tokyo.

"I'm excited to be in an atmosphere where everybody kind of wants the same thing and is striving for perfection and they're so dedicated and they've been trying so hard," she said. "So perseverance is what draws me to the Olympics, personally. I think that's what I'm most excited for."

In a recent cover story for WSJ. Magazine's digital issue, Biles revealed that she had actually questioned her own athletic prowess following her last Olympics performance.

"In 2016, I thought I'd hit the peak of my career, and I was like, 'How can I get any better than that?'" she shared, adding of her time after Rio, "And so I was really nervous walking into the gym."

Despite her past insecurities, Biles persisted and focused on her craft. Before making the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team, she became the first woman to land the risky Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic.