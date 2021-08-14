Simone Biles Gets Tetanus Shot After Dog Bites Her Finger: 'German Shepherds Don't Play'

Simones Biles said that she went to get a tetanus shot following the incident

Simone Biles is on the mend following a scary incident with a dog.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, revealed on Friday that she had been bitten on the hand by a German Shepherd, sharing a close-up of her injury in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

The footage showed a sizable gash on Biles' index finger. There also appeared to be a few smaller lacerations near the joint of her digit.

While she did not go into detail about the incident, the athlete wrote in the caption: "German shepherds don't play."

"I've grown up my whole life with german shepherds and never got bit," she continued. "This dog at the farm just said NOT TODAY"

Appearing to be in good spirits about the whole situation, Biles added, "LOL I went to the doctor to get a tetanus shot."

"Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA," she wrote in an Aug. 4 post on her Instagram. "I'll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful 🤍."

"Leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby!" Biles quipped. "7 time olympic medalist. 😱."

Simone Biles Simone Biles | Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Biles — who is now the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history — had a challenging Games, opting not to compete in all but one individual event after abruptly pulling out of the team all-around due to a case of the "twisties," a disorienting condition that causes an athlete to lose air awareness and endangers their safety.

She also revealed to reporters while in Japan that her aunt on her father's side had "unexpectedly passed."

Still, Biles persevered and became something more than an Olympic champion at the Games, speaking out about the importance of mental health during her time off the mat. In addition, her unwavering support for fellow gymnasts Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum saw her become their team's biggest cheerleader.

When asked about future Olympic plans during an appearance on Today last week, Biles said that she's "leaving the door open" for the 2024 Games in Paris.