Simone Biles 'Still on Cloud Nine' After Engagement to Jonathan Owens: 'We Are Over the Moon'
Simone Biles is officially a bride-to-be, and she couldn't be more excited.
The Olympic medalist, 24, and her Houston Texans player boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 26, announced their engagement on Tuesday, showing off her sparkly, oval-cut diamond ring.
On Thursday morning, Biles said she was reveling in her new status as a fiancée, writing on her Instagram Story, "The day after still on cloud 9 & in complete shock."
"Had to fly out yesterday morning for some work," she explained, adding that she was missing Owens "so much."
"Can't wait to properly celebrate & take a moment to breathe," Biles told her followers. "Thanks to everyone who reached out to congratulate us. We are over the moon!"
In a separate Instagram Story post, Biles shared another selfie and wrote that "between getting engaged / start planning a wedding & starting the house building process, we have our hands FULL."
"Plz be patient with us," she added to her followers. "We will try to share as much as possible with you guys I love y'all."
Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with Biles wearing a black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.
"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from the proposal. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."
Biles, and Owens first confirmed their relationship in August 2020, and celebrated their first anniversary last summer.