Simone Biles and her football player fiancé confirmed that they'll be tying the knot in Instagram posts on Tuesday

Simone Biles 'Still on Cloud Nine' After Engagement to Jonathan Owens: 'We Are Over the Moon'

Simone Biles is officially a bride-to-be, and she couldn't be more excited.

The Olympic medalist, 24, and her Houston Texans player boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 26, announced their engagement on Tuesday, showing off her sparkly, oval-cut diamond ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday morning, Biles said she was reveling in her new status as a fiancée, writing on her Instagram Story, "The day after still on cloud 9 & in complete shock."

"Had to fly out yesterday morning for some work," she explained, adding that she was missing Owens "so much."

"Can't wait to properly celebrate & take a moment to breathe," Biles told her followers. "Thanks to everyone who reached out to congratulate us. We are over the moon!"

In a separate Instagram Story post, Biles shared another selfie and wrote that "between getting engaged / start planning a wedding & starting the house building process, we have our hands FULL."

Simone Biles Simone Biles | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone Biles Simone Biles | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"Plz be patient with us," she added to her followers. "We will try to share as much as possible with you guys I love y'all."

Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with Biles wearing a black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from the proposal. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."