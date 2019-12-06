See All the Cutest Photos of Simone Biles and Her Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

Olympic superstar Simone Biles, 22, and her boyfriend, former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr., 26, are going strong after celebrating their second anniversary in August, and the pair aren't shy about showing their love — from vacations together to just hanging out.
By Lindsay Kimble
December 06, 2019 03:06 PM

Biles and Ervin Jr. keep busy with lots of fun activities — including a fall trip to a pumpkin patch.

Biles and Ervin Jr. love a couples costume, opting to be angels for Halloween 2019.

While enjoying their Thanksgiving 2019 trip to Belize, Biles wrote on Instagram of her beau, “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you.”

The pair showed off some PDA while enjoying Belize’s sandy beaches.

Vacation looks good on the happy couple, with Biles writing on Instagram alongside the snap, “I can’t belize you’re mine.”

The pair aren’t afraid to color coordinate — or pattern coordinate. Wrote Biles on social media, “Wild about you.”

Biles has said she’s “always smiling with” Ervin Jr.

Back in December 2017, Biles called Ervin Jr., “My right hand.”

When the couple celebrated their 2-year anniversary, Biles wrote on Instagram, “I’m lucky to be loved by you Stacey.”

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, with Biles admitting on social media that time spent apart from Ervin Jr. is hard.

During one trip together, Biles and Ervin Jr. tried out some electric scooters.

Over the summer in 2019, Biles took Ervin Jr. with her to her hometown, Cleveland, Ohio, for a special trip.

Biles and Ervin Jr. look just as good dressed up as they do dressed down.

The pair wrote on social media that they ejoy their “saturdates.”

For such a busy couple — especially as Biles preps for the 2020 Olympics — downtime is key.

The couple has great locks, with Ervin Jr. revealing he keeps his curls looking good by drinking lots of water, among other things.

The happy couple isn’t afraid to show off their toned bodies in bathing suits.

