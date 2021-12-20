The Olympian shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles 'So Proud of' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens as He Makes First NFL Start

Simone Biles is her boyfriend Jonathan Owens' biggest cheerleader.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated Owens' first NFL start with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

"#36 showed all the way out today starting! don't mess with him 😤🖤🤞🏾🏈 I'm so proud of you babe!!!," the gymnast, 24, captioned a pair of images on Instagram, including a photo of her holding hands with the Texans safety and another of her looking up at him during a hug. "I love watching you live your dream!"

Biles kept it casual in the photos wearing a blue puffer jacket and black leggings while Owens, 26, looked relaxed in an orange sweatshirt, khaki pants, and matching shoes.

The football player showed his love for the mental health advocate in the comments of her post.

"Thank you so much baby ❤️🤞🏽 I know you always gone support!! My ride or die," he wrote.

Owens ­— a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State — made his first NFL start in a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier this month.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

This is not the first time that Biles has shown her support for Owens on social media.

"GAME DAY!!!! ❤️#36 on the field #1 in my heart," she captioned a carousel of two images on Instagram when her boyfriend took on Seattle Seahawks last week.

Biles and Owens celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in August; however, they were unable to be together because Biles was competing for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Yet, she still made time to honor the occasion with a social media post.

"Oops I forgot to tell y'all that we've been dating for more than a year 🤍 so happy past 1 year to the best thing that's ever happened to you: ME 🤍🤣" Biles captioned a series of photos on Instagram at the time.