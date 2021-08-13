Simone Biles Shows Off Collection of Shirts Celebrating Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Ahead of NFL Season

Simone Biles has plenty of custom tops to wear while cheering on boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans

Simone Biles is ready to cheer for boyfriend Jonathan Owens in style this season!

The Olympic gymnast, 24, recently showed off some of her shirts with the Houston Texans player's name and jersey number on them. Spread out on the floor, the collection included a bedazzled tank top as well as a grey cropped shirt with his last name printed all over it.

"There is magic in doing what you love," read one photograph of the fashionable spread, which she shared on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile another was captioned "so stoked for this."

Since coming home from the Tokyo Olympics, where Biles picked up a silver and bronze medal, the gymnast has been spending plenty of quality time with Owens — including attending his football practices.

While cheering him on last week, Biles posted two sweet photos, one of which showed them sharing a kiss on the football field. While Owens is suited up in his practice uniform in the snaps, Biles wears a t-shirt reading "Owens" on it.

"Another day another practice ❤️," she wrote alongside the loved-up images.PICAlthough Owens couldn't travel to Tokyo for the Olympics, the football player was cheering her on from back home.

Following Biles' bronze medal win in the balance beam final Aug. 3, Owens shared a message of support for his girlfriend. "Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he wrote on Instagram.

Owens also stood by her side when Biles withdrew from several events, including the team final, citing her mental health as well as her struggles with the "twisties."

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️" he wrote. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽"