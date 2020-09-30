When not training for next year's Olympics, it seems Simone Biles has spent this summer poolside, as well as with new boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles Shows Off Incredible Abs in Bikini Photo While in Los Angeles

Simone Biles is enjoying a day in the sun!

On Wednesday, the Olympian, 23, took in the warm Los Angeles weather in rainbow palm-print bikini. In the flirty photo series, Biles reclined on a chair, showing off her killer abs.

She captioned the two photos with some love for the California city, "LA 💙."

When not training for next year's Olympics, it seems Biles has spent a lot of her time poolside this summer, as well as with new boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

In August, the gymnast confirmed her relationship with Owens, 25, posting two photos on Instagram of the new couple cozying up to one another.

With a big smile on her face, the Houston Texans safety stood behind Biles with his arms around her, while in the second photo he leaned in to kiss her neck.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the sweet snapshots.

Since then, Biles has shared several other photos of the couple spending time together, including two from when it appears she visited her boyfriend in Houston.

"Houston heat 🥵😏," she captioned the snaps, which once again showed Owens cuddled up to Biles.

Owens made the relationship Instagram official on his account earlier this month, sharing two mirror selfies of the couple matching in all-white outfits.

"Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤," he captioned the post, while Biles replied in the comments, "🥺💯🤎 my fav!! always smiling with you."

Prior to Owens, Biles dated Stacey Ervin Jr., whom she confirmed her split from in last month's cover story for Vogue. In the interview, Biles said the pair had called it quits in March after three years of dating.