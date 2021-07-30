Simone Biles Shouts Out Coach and Trainer for Support amid Event Exits: 'Forever Thankful'

Simone Biles opted out of both the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the women's gymnastics team final in Tokyo earlier this week

Simone Biles is sending some love to those who have supported her Olympic journey.

On Friday morning, the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast posted two behind the scenes photos with her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, and team medical trainer, Marcia Faustin, amid her event exits at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In the first Instagram image, Canqueteau-Landi, 41, wrapped Biles in a tight hug on the floor at the Games. In the second snap, the sports superstar and Faustin sat together on the sidelines, appearing to be in mid-conversation.

"Forever thankful to have such an amazing support system by my side 🤍," Biles captioned the two-part post.

Simone Biles talks to her coach Credit: Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the athlete opted out of both the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the women's gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," U.S.A. Gymnastics wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."

While later addressing reporters, Biles cited her mental health, and noted that she was "dealing with some things internally."

The gymnast's final four events — the individual finals vault, beam, uneven bars and floor — begin this coming Monday. It remains unclear if she'll participate in those, or will opt out as well.

Biles spoke out in a tweet on Wednesday, writing: "The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

On Thursday, Biles' boyfriend Jonathan Owens sent his girlfriend some love on Instagram, writing a heartfelt note and sharing some sweet photos of them together.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️" Owens wrote. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽."

"You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again," the 26-year-old NFL player continued. "You know I'm always here for you baby ❤️❤️."