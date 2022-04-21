Simone Biles Shares Exciting Wedding Planning Details: I Can't Wait to 'Bring My Vision to Life'

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, who is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, tells PEOPLE her wedding is "definitely going to be next year"

Simone Biles is getting ready to say "I do!"

While chatting with PEOPLE about her first signature collection of activewear with Athleta Girl — a new, limited-edition clothing line for girls ages 6–12, out now — the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, 25, also opens about wedding planning with fiance Jonathan Owens.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

Noting that looking for a locale to host the festivities hasn't deterred her hopes to "bring my vision to life," Biles says her wedding is "definitely going to be next year."

"I already have my dresses, so that's good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," the gymnast adds.

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/instagram

Biles and Owens first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 by posting a pair of photos on social media. The couple then announced that they were engaged in an Instagram post earlier this year in February.

At the time, Biles posted a series of shots of Owens proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with her wearing a black mini dress and him in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens Credit: Medron Photography

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned her slideshow. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

In his own post about the engagement, Owens wrote, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée," and added that his bride-to-be had "no clue what was coming."

In her chat this week with PEOPLE, Biles said she was "actually very surprised" when Owens proposed to her, explaining, "I didn't know it was coming. He's very good at secrets."

Detailing that the pair went to a restaurant on Valentine's Day, the athlete shared, "There was a photographer there, which now I know he set it up."

Simone Biles engaged Credit: Medron Photography

According to Biles, the photographer told them that every couple dining that evening would get a photo. But when Biles and Owens went outside, she started to wonder if the Houston Texans safety was about to pop the question.

"I started shaking really bad because then I was like, 'Wait, hold up. What if he proposes?' But I didn't want to get my hopes up ... and then he did it," she says. "And I was just like, I kind of had a feeling, but I wasn't sure."

Looking ahead, Biles has already picked out two dresses for the upcoming affair, which she tells PEOPLE has been the "easiest" part of wedding planning.

As for the most challenging decision, Biles says narrowing down the invite list has caused some bumps.

"Both of us know so many people, but we want to keep it intimate and private with our closest family and friends," she explains. "So, I think the guest list has been the hardest."

simone biles Credit: simonebiles/Instagram

Biles also remained mum on where exactly she and Owens plan to tie the knot, after previously revealing in an Instagram Q&A with fans that the pair want a destination wedding.