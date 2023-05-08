Wedded Bliss! Simone Biles Shares Photo of Post-Wedding Bath With New Husband Jonathan Owens

Biles and Owens celebrated their marriage with a destination wedding in Mexico over the weekend

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on May 8, 2023 04:34 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrCa9JsN3lX/?hl=en. Simone Biles/Instagram
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Photo: Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are soaking it all in.

One day after their wedding in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, the Olympic gymnast shared a photo on Instagram showing Owens relaxing in a bath before the couple later enjoyed the sunset poolside.

Then on Monday, Biles shared another photograph of a view from a fishing boat, as the sports power couple continues to celebrate their marriage.

The newlyweds — Biles, 26, and Owens, 27 — officially tied the knot last month at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, before celebrating the occasion this weekend with friends and family.

The 140-guest affair saw Biles wear multiple different dresses. "Kind of dramatic" Biles told her followers during a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month. "But you only have a wedding once."

Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles said her Uncle Paul officiated the wedding, which featured a champagne, gold and white color scheme, and included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

On Saturday, Biles wrote on Instagram that it was "the most perfect day."

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles explained last month on Instagram that she and Owens, a former NFL safety who played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texas, "had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding."

The power couple met on a dating app in March 2020 after having a close encounter at a Texans game back in 2019.

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles and Owens then announced their engagement on social media with a series of photos last February.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more!"

