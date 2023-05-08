Wedded Bliss! Simone Biles Shares Photo of Post-Wedding Bath With New Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are soaking it all in.

One day after their wedding in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, the Olympic gymnast shared a photo on Instagram showing Owens relaxing in a bath before the couple later enjoyed the sunset poolside.

Then on Monday, Biles shared another photograph of a view from a fishing boat, as the sports power couple continues to celebrate their marriage.

The newlyweds — Biles, 26, and Owens, 27 — officially tied the knot last month at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, before celebrating the occasion this weekend with friends and family.

The 140-guest affair saw Biles wear multiple different dresses. "Kind of dramatic" Biles told her followers during a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month. "But you only have a wedding once."

Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles said her Uncle Paul officiated the wedding, which featured a champagne, gold and white color scheme, and included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

On Saturday, Biles wrote on Instagram that it was "the most perfect day."

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles explained last month on Instagram that she and Owens, a former NFL safety who played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texas, "had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding."

The power couple met on a dating app in March 2020 after having a close encounter at a Texans game back in 2019.

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles and Owens then announced their engagement on social media with a series of photos last February.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more!"