Wedded Bliss! Simone Biles Shares Photo of Post-Wedding Bath With New Husband Jonathan Owens Biles and Owens celebrated their marriage with a destination wedding in Mexico over the weekend By Sean Neumann Published on May 8, 2023 04:34 PM Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Photo: Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are soaking it all in. One day after their wedding in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, the Olympic gymnast shared a photo on Instagram showing Owens relaxing in a bath before the couple later enjoyed the sunset poolside. Then on Monday, Biles shared another photograph of a view from a fishing boat, as the sports power couple continues to celebrate their marriage. The newlyweds — Biles, 26, and Owens, 27 — officially tied the knot last month at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, before celebrating the occasion this weekend with friends and family. The 140-guest affair saw Biles wear multiple different dresses. "Kind of dramatic" Biles told her followers during a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month. "But you only have a wedding once." Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband Biles said her Uncle Paul officiated the wedding, which featured a champagne, gold and white color scheme, and included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen. On Saturday, Biles wrote on Instagram that it was "the most perfect day." Simone Biles/Instagram Biles explained last month on Instagram that she and Owens, a former NFL safety who played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texas, "had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding." The power couple met on a dating app in March 2020 after having a close encounter at a Texans game back in 2019. Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens: 'My Person, Forever' Biles and Owens then announced their engagement on social media with a series of photos last February. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more!"