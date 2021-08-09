Simone Biles Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens as She Joins Him at Football Practice

Simone Biles is making the most of her time back home.

After returning to the U.S. from the Tokyo Olympics last week, Biles, 24, reunited with her family and boyfriend Jonathan Owens. Showing her support for the Houston Texans player, 26, she stopped by his NFL practice on Sunday to cheer him on.

Biles posted two sweet photos from the fun day. In the first picture, the couple shares a sweet kiss on the football field, while in a second they pose side-by-side, grinning for the camera. While Owens is suited up in his practice uniform in the spot, Biles wears all-black outfit with a t-shirt reading "Owens" on it.

"Another day another practice ❤️," the Olympian captioned her post.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: simone biles/ instagram

Biles has been spending plenty of quality time with Owens since returning home. On Friday, she posted a loved-up photo of them at another practice, writing, "open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day."

Throughout the Olympics, Owens had to support Biles from afar. While the gymnast walked away from this year's games with a silver and bronze medal, she withdrew from the team all-around final, citing her mental health, as well as most of her event finals. During a press conference on Thursday, Owens told reporters he felt "sick" for Biles while watching her during the team final.

Simone Bile and Jonathan Owens Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach," Owens said, per ESPN. "I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there."

Following Biles' bronze medal win in the balance beam final Aug. 3, Owens shared a message of support for his girlfriend. "Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he wrote on Instagram.

While in Tokyo, Biles also shared an extra special message to her boyfriend, wishing him a happy 26th birthday.

"HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can't wait to celebrate you when I get home!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself and Owens, whom she called her "favorite person."