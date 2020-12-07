Simone Biles snagged a hard-to-get PlayStation 5 for her boyfriend, she revealed on her Instagram Story

Simone Biles Shares Cute Snaps with Boyfriend After Dubbing Herself 'World's Best Girlfriend'

Simone Biles has earned her title of "best girlfriend."

The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a series of photos from a date night with boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, on her Instagram Story Sunday, cuddling up to the 25-year-old Houston Texans player.

In the images, Biles wore a fitted blue top with one long sleeve and flared denim, while Owens kept it casual in trousers, sneakers and a white button-down.

She also showed off her meal on her Instagram Story, which included what appeared to be fried chicken and waffles.

Earlier in the day, the Olympian shared a photo of Owens with a new, hard-to-get PlayStation 5. Alongside the image, Biles wrote, "Worlds best gf award goes to me but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao."

Biles and Owens went Instagram official in August and haven't been shy about their relationship since.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Biles shared a series of photos of herself and Owens to her Instagram Story, joking, "Thankful for your fine a--."

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the gold medalist opened up about how she's been using the downtime the coronavirus pandemic has afforded her "to focus on my mental wellbeing."