Simone Biles Shares Beachy Selfie from Tropical Vacation with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

The duo spent some time together on a getaway ahead of the Olympian's 24th birthday

Simone Biles is enjoying a day at the beach!

The gymnast has been enjoying a vacation in "paradise" over the past several days, sharing plenty of fun glimpses into the trip on Instagram for her fans.

On Sunday, Biles, 23, shared a selfie from her spot on the beach wearing a denim Chanel bucket hat and a blue bikini.

In another photo included in the post, the Olympian showed off a fruity blended drink held up in front of the ocean.

"refill plsssss 🍹," she wrote in the caption.

It appears that boyfriend Jonathan Owens is with Biles on the sunny getaway, as the gold medalist has shared several photos in which he makes a cameo.

In one post shared last week, Biles and Owens, 25, posed together for a selfie accompanied by the caption, "my travel partner forever ✈️🤍."

"i love you more than i love Belize and thats a lot," Biles wrote in the caption for another snap that showed the couple standing together in front of some palm trees underneath a clear blue sky.

Last week, the football player shared a series of photos from the trip, captioning them with "DND..☀️🌴"

Biles turns 24 on Sunday, and celebrated early with a picnic dinner attended by some friends, she revealed on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.