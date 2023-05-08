Simone Biles Shares All the Details of Her 'Magical' Mexico Wedding — See the Photos!

The Olympic gymnast tied the knot again with husband Jonathan Owens during a luxurious ceremony in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 8, 2023 08:58 PM
Photo: Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have celebrated their love again in a beautiful second ceremony in paradise!

After tying the knot during an intimate courthouse wedding in April, the newlyweds said "I do" again during a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday.

"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," confessed the Olympic gymnast, 26, while sharing details of the 144-guest affair with Vogue.

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

"[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy," she continued.

The lavish ceremony took place outdoors at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos, which was decorated with white and gold decor. A live cellist performed as Biles walked down the aisle.

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

Although the couple exchanged handwritten vows and were surrounded by eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, the gymnast explained to Vogue that the "most magical" moment came when whales jumped out of the water during the ceremony.

"Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started," she explained. "Whale season is over, by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married—which is good luck!—and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!"

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

The special day also included four wardrobe changes for Biles, including a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown. The Ohio native told the outlet how that gown was different than what she originally envisioned herself wearing.

"I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite— but it works perfect," she explained. "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel: luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

Owens, 27, matched her bridal style by wearing a classic tan-colored suit and bowtie.

"I'm so sad it's all over," added Biles. "I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives. It was a 12 out of 10!"

