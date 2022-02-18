Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day

Simone Biles Says Her Engagement Ring 'Beats a Gold Medal': 'My Most Prized Possession'

Simone Biles can't get over her new hardware.

During the 24-year-old's appearance on the Today show Friday, host Carson Daly asked the Olympic gymnast — who announced her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Owens on Tuesday — how her dazzling new engagement ring compares to her seven Olympic medals.

"I have to ask. You have so much gold, Simone. The ring that you have now, does it match all the hardware that you have? The gold, the silver, does it clash?" Daly teased as Biles and Owens, 26, both laughed.

"It's definitely my most prized possession now and I'm always wearing it. ... It definitely beats a gold medal," the gymnast responded, noting that she never knows if she should take her engagement ring off.

Also during the show, Biles and the NFL player recalled how they quickly fell in love — thanks to the pandemic and their mutual drive in their respective sports.

Owens explained that he knew Biles was the one just one month into their relationship in 2020 and started planning his engagement back in December 2021. Meanwhile, the moment he popped the question was a complete surprise to Biles.

"I thought it might happen this year, but definitely not on Valentine's Day. So that's why it was such a shock," Biles explained. "The way he set everything up was just so seamless."

"She thought it was a normal day," Owens added.

Though their engagement was just this week, the couple said the wedding planning has already begun.

"We started planning a little bit over the phone but … it's still in the process," Biles noted.

Left: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Medron Photography Right: Credit: Medron Photography

Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with Biles wearing a black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from the proposal. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Owens commented on the post, "Ready for forever with you ❤️."

On Thursday, the couple also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the sweet proposal on their respective Instagram pages.