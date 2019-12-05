Simone Biles Says 'I Wanna Spend the Rest of My Sunsets with' Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

Simone Biles is head over heels for her boyfriend!

The professional gymnast, 22, has been sharing a slew of adorable snaps with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. from a recent Thanksgiving getaway with family and friends in Belize.

Biles — who told PEOPLE of her relaxing holiday plans in November — posted photos of the couple taking sunset selfies, kissing on the beach, and spending some quality downtime with the “man of her dreams.”

In the Olympic athlete’s most recent photo, the couple is seen snuggling up for a sweet selfie as the sun sets over the ocean.

“I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you,” Biles wrote of Ervin Jr., who is also a former gymnast.

Earlier in the trip, Biles — who became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history with 25 medals total after the gymnastics world championships in October — uploaded a steamy photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss on the beach.

“Adult swim,” Biles captioned the shot of her boyfriend, 25, lifting her up in the air.

Ervin Jr. posted the same picture on his social media page, where he expressed his sincere appreciation for Biles.

“To say I am grateful for you would be an understatement,” he wrote. “Spending the last week together in a tropical paradise was absolutely amazing. Truth be told, anywhere together is our paradise – even in the cold…I love you, & know I’ve got your back (in this case, your bottom) through it all.”

The couple even sported matching outfits for one of their nights out — both athletes dressed in leopard print.

“Wild about you,” the record-breaking star said.

“I can’t belize you’re mine,” she gushed in another post of her sitting on Ervin Jr.’s shoulders.

Before going on vacation, Biles told PEOPLE she was “really excited to just go and relax on the beach,” especially as Belize is one of her favorite places.

She hoped to “get away from the gym mentally, physically” and shared she would not be working out on the trip.

Which is well deserved, after making history at the world championships by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

Shortly after, USA Gymnastics confirmed her impressive feat ensured the triple-double to be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete — who already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault.