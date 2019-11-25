Simone Biles 'Really Excited' for Relaxing Thanksgiving Getaway with Her Boyfriend

Simone Biles has been working hard in the gym ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but is looking forward to some time off for the holidays.

Speaking with PEOPLE at NBC and Team USA’s promo shoots last week, the record-breaking star, 22, happily revealed that her Thanksgiving plans involve a relaxing getaway.

“We’re going on vacation. Boyfriend, family, everybody’s going,” said Biles, who was named the Olympic female athlete of the year by Team USA.

“We’re really excited to just go and relax on the beach,” she added.

Biles, who became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history with 25 medals total after the gymnastics world championships in October, has been dating fellow gymnast and “man of her dreams” Stacey Ervin Jr. for over two years.

Though she is determined to compete at the highest level, the four-time Olympic gold medalist — who calls Belize one of her favorite places — will not be focused on being in the gym this holiday season.

“No, I will not work out once on vacation,” Biles said, laughing. “I’m not a vacationer that works out, because I try to get away from the gym, mentally, physically.”

And it’s well deserved, after making history at the world championships by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

Shortly after, USA Gymnastics confirmed her impressive feat ensured the triple-double to be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete — who already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault.

