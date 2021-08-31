Simone Biles tells PEOPLE about dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens for over a year and why it's "so exciting" to cheer him on in the NFL

Simone Biles Raves About Her and NFL Boyfriend Jonathan Owens' 'Love and Appreciation for Each Other'

Simone Biles celebrated another milestone in her personal life recently.

The decorated gymnast, who won silver and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, marked her one-year anniversary with Jonathan Owens, a safety on the Houston Texans. The couple, who met on the dating app Raya, wrote loving messages with Biles, 24, dedicating an Instagram post to Owens, 26, this week in honor of their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our one year was when I was at the Olympics. We haven't even gotten to do anything," Biles tells PEOPLE, adding that their schedules have not allowed them to celebrate properly yet.

"He's picking up his season so we haven't but obviously, we know we share that love and appreciation for each other," she says. "Although we didn't get to do anything big or grand, we still have that respect that we passed a year."

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/instagram

After returning stateside from Japan, Biles was busy with press obligations in New York and recently enjoyed a girls' trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though she briefly cheered on Owens at his training camp, he's been busy with preseason games ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Owens, with three years of NFL experience under his belt, was first signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a college free agent in April 2018. Less than a year later, he was waived by the Cardinals in August 2019 and signed to the Texans practice squad a year later. Owens was promoted to the team's active roster in November 2019 but was waived two days later. He would stay on the Texans practice squad for six weeks until he was called up again last January.

And no one knows the work it takes to excel in sports better than Owens' girlfriend, who is one of the most dominant athletes in her discipline.

Biles tells PEOPLE it's been "so exciting" to watch and support her boyfriend's career. "I love watching him play because he has such a passion. He works so hard so for him to be able to showcase that on the field is really exciting," she raves.

They have yet to do something "grand" for their anniversary and Biles' post-Olympics calendar is only getting busier.

On Tuesday, Biles is expanding her business acumen by launching her first NFT as the latest athlete to join the advisory board of Autograph, an NFT platform Tom Brady cofounded with the aim to curate a digital collectibles experience from some of the biggest brands and celebrities. Biles joins Naomi Osaka, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods and more — "I thought why not join this amazing, iconic lineup?" she told PEOPLE.