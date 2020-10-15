Simone Biles cheered on her boyfriend at Sunday's Houston Texas game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Simone Biles Poses in Tube Top Days After Supporting Boyfriend Jonathan Owens at NFL Game

Simone Biles is on the move!

On Wednesday, the Olympian snapped a picture while filling up her car at the gas station, showing off her toned physique in a white tube top and light blue cardigan.

The 23-year-old wrote she was "all gas no brakes" as she smiled in her Instagram post, which came just a few days after she cheered on boyfriend Jonathan Owens at the Houston Texans game on Sunday.

"Damn baby 😩❤️," Owens, 25, commented on the post.

The Texans safety was moved to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Biles attended the NFL game — which the Texans dominated 30-11 — and shared a sweet photo of herself throwing up a peace sign and rooting for Owens.

"OWENS BIGGEST FAN 💙 LFG BABY," the gymnast captioned the picture.

In the photo, Biles is wearing Owens' football jersey, a navy hat, jeans and white sneakers as she stands in the stadium to watch her new beau.

Owens later left a heartfelt reply on the picture.

"My biggest fan, I love you baby ❤️🤞🏽," he wrote.

In August, the gymnast confirmed her relationship with Owens posting two photos on Instagram of the new couple cozying up to one another.

With a big smile on her face, the football player stood behind Biles with his arms around her, while in the second photo he leaned in to kiss her neck.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the sweet snapshots.

Image zoom Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles/Instagram

Since then, Biles has shared several other photos of the couple spending time together, including two from when it appears she visited her boyfriend in Houston.

"Houston heat 🥵😏," she captioned the snaps, which once again showed Owens cuddled up to Biles.

Owens made the relationship Instagram official on his account in September, sharing two mirror selfies of the couple matching in all-white outfits.