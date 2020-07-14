Simone Biles Performs Gymnastics Stunt She Hasn't Done Since She Was 13

Simone Biles' latest gymnastic stunt has fans speechless.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 23, shared a video of herself performing a double tuck out of a double layout, writing on her Twitter on Tuesday, "haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 - here you go."

In the five-second clip, Biles tumbles down a runway before vaulting off the ground, using her bounce to flip higher into the air for a double tuck. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment ends with the gymnast landing with her back on a mat.

Fans quickly applauded Biles for pulling off the difficult maneuver, flooding her comment section with words of awe and praise.

"This is typically two different floor passes that she just combined into one," one stunned Twitter user explained.

Another tweeted, "So, her first skill was a double layout, hardly anyone does something AFTER it unless its like a split jump or dance move. You don't tumble OUT of a double lay. To do ANY flip out of it is wild, but to do a double tuck (a skill many elites end routines w/ on its own) is BONKERS."

"Cannot stop watching this. How supremely athletic and fearless - and beautiful," a fan wrote.

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, previously opened up about having to revamp her plans to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo following the event's postponement to summer 2021, telling Vogue, "I felt kind of torn and broken."

"Obviously it was the right decision, but to have it finalized — in a way, you feel defeated because you’ve worked so hard," she said of the unprecedented delay.

Despite Biles' setback due to the pandemic, and the fact that self-isolating meant her typical training schedule was thrown for a loop, Biles resumed training in mid-May after the World Champions Centre reopened, according to Vogue.

“I believe we’re going to come out of this stronger,” her mom Nellie told the publication. “I believe next Olympics, it’s going to be, I got here in spite of. Once the athletes get back to training, I believe they will put more than their heart and soul into this. They will really have to prove that even this virus stopping the entire world will not take their goals away from them.”

The postponement of the Toyko Games marks the fourth time in modern Olympic history that the sporting event have been disrupted. However, the delay is the first time in Olympic history that the Games have not gone on as scheduled due to a global health pandemic.