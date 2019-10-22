Simone Biles Pays Tribute to 'Man of My Dreams' Stacey Ervin Jr. on His Birthday

Simone Biles is head-over-heels!

On Monday, the unstoppable gymnast, 22, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., and happily listed the many reasons she loves him.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams 💛,” she began her post, sharing a photo of the couple kissing in a field of sunflowers. “So many things I love about you.”

“Your energy lights up an entire room,” she continued. “You’re a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you. 224”

Ervin Jr. seemed to appreciate the special shout-out, responding to Biles with his own sweet words in the comment section of the post.

“I appreciate you more each day. Sincerely, you are my angel & inspire me,” he wrote back. “Thank you for continuing to believe in me, & always being yourself. I love you forever. 224.”

Earlier this month, the former gymnast showed support for his girlfriend as she competed in the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

“MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD,” Ervin Jr. shared on Instagram after she won her 21st medal in the team competition.

Image zoom Stacey Ervin Jr. and Simone Biles Simone Biles/Instagram

“I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulations, babe! The whole world is proud of you,” said Ervin Jr., who celebrated his 2-year anniversary with his girlfriend in August.

She later picked up four more medals, bringing her grand total to 25 and becoming the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport — male or female.

Following her record-breaking performance at the world championship, Ervin Jr. commented on one of her posts, “Thank you all for representing our country with pride, honor, grace, & a winning spirit/performance!”

Ahead of her world championship victories, the four-time Olympic gold medalist made history once more by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures the triple-double will be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete — who already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault, according to CNN.