"Right now, it feels like I'm going to cry every minute," Biles said

There’s no crying in gymnastics – at least not for Simone Biles.

The two-time gold medalist told NBC’s Lester Holt that accomplishing her lifelong dream in the Rio had left her constantly fighting back tears.

“Right now, it feels like I’m going to cry every minute,” Biles, 19, said. “But I remember I’m an ugly crier, so I can’t do that.”

Sitting alongside her Final Five teammate Aly Raisman, Biles opened up about the rush of emotions that came after her gold medal winning performance in the all-around individual event Thursday.

“It’s something you dream of for so long, and then it finally happens, and then it hits you, and you have a rush of emotions that you can’t even control, and you’re just like, ‘Wow,’ like Aly said, ‘You did it,’ ” Biles continued. “And it didn’t hit me till my score came up. And I was like, ‘I did do it.’ ”

Biles did end up crying after her Thursday win as she and Raisman shared an embrace following the event.

Holt also sat down with Michael Phelps’ mom Debbie and fiancée Nicole Johnson who addressed the swimmer’s hopes (and Ryan Lochte’s guarantee) that Phelps would return to the Olympic pool in Tokyo in four years.

“I just don’t know if he can just stop [competing],” Debbie Phelps said.

Johnson, holding son Boomer, added that she had to “tread lightly” when asked to predict her fiancé’s future.

“I have to tread lightly on this one because whatever I say, he’ll be like ‘Alright, you said this. This is what’s happening,’ ” Johnson said. So we have to be careful.”

“It would be incredible to see,” she continued. “I told – I was saying earlier it might be even better to see 2024. But that puts him to be a little bit older than would be likely. So we’ll see what he does.”