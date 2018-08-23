Simone Biles Will Compete in the 2020 Olympics 'If Everything Goes as Planned,' Gymnast Says

Simone Biles is eyeing her return to the Olympic stage.

After dominating at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships — where she swept the overall competition and all four individual events — Biles, 21, appeared on Today, Thursday, and talked about her plans for Tokyo 2020.

“Hopefully, if everything goes as planned, that is the goal,” Biles — a four-time Olympic gold medalist — told the morning show’s cohosts.

.@Simone_Biles explains that she wore the color teal in support of sexual abuse survivors pic.twitter.com/jG0TeN50gr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2018

Biles also discussed the teal leotard she wore while competing last weekend, and the matching jacket she wore on Today — both a tribute to sexual assault survivors. The athlete was one of hundreds of gymnasts who accused Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, of sexual abuse.

“So the color teal is for sexual abuse survivors, and I think it’s very special, so I got to wear this morning and I also got to wear it day two of competition for all of us to unite and for me to support all of them,” Biles explained.

RELATED: Aly Raisman Speaks Out on Surviving Sexual Abuse: ‘I Won’t Be Silenced’

Should we expect to see @simone_biles at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo? pic.twitter.com/D5l8XdJ6zd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2018

During the interview, Biles also opened up about finding downtime amid her rigorous training. The gymnast said she prioritizes kicking back with boyfriend Stacey Ervin, 24, and hanging out with her friends.

“I do have the most amazing boyfriend,” Biles gushed. “We’ve been dating for over a year now. He’s great. He actually got to come out to Boston to support me. So I couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend.”

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles’ Loopy Post-Wisdom Teeth Surgery Video Is Pure Comedy

RELATED: Simone Biles Was Bullied for Her Muscular Arms: ‘I Wore Sweaters or Jackets All Year Long’

When she’s not in training or with Ervin, she’s with her pals. “I actually have a lot of fun, and I try not to focus too much on gym whenever I’m outside of the gym,” she explained. “I like to hang out with my girlfriends and go out and go dancing or go to the movies or bowling.”