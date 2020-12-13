"Go show em what you're made of," Simone Biles wrote ahead of Jonathan Owens' big game

Simone Biles Cheers on Boyfriend During NFL Game After He's Promoted from Practice Squad: 'Let's Go'

Simone Biles is one proud girlfriend!

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared a series of loving messages over the weekend after it was announced that her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, had been promoted from the Houston Texans’ practice squad for their game on Sunday.

“So proud of YOU,” Biles wrote alongside a photo of Owens, 25, on the field. “Your time is now, can’t wait to keep cheering you on."

“Go show em what you’re made of” she added. ”I love you”

Continuing to put her affection on display, in another post Biles simply wrote, “LETS GO BABY.”

Ahead of this week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Texans made a number of roster changes — which included moving Owens, a safety, to the active roster.

Earlier this season, Owens briefly played with the teams’ specials team, according to CBS Sports.

“Thankful for another opportunity,” he wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

While actually watching the game on Sunday, Biles went on to share an adorable video in which she stood directly in front of the television to make sure she wouldn't miss a minute of football action. "I have to stand up here to see where my mans is," she joked.

Always down to be there for her man, Biles previously cheered Owens on earlier this year, when he played in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "OWENS BIGGEST FAN 💙 LFG BABY," the gymnast wrote alongside sweet photo of herself throwing up a peace sign and wearing Owens’ football jersey.

Owens later left a heartfelt reply on the picture. "My biggest fan, I love you baby ❤️🤞🏽," he wrote.

Biles and Owens made their relationship Instagram official in August and haven't been shy about their relationship since.