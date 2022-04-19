"It's kind of like their Simone on their shoulder," Simone Biles tells PEOPLE of the affirmations featured within her new limited-edition clothing line for girls ages 6–12

Simone Biles' New Athleta Line Has Built-In Reminders for Young Girls That 'No Dream Is Too Big'

Simone Biles is all about spreading positivity.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, 25, opens up to PEOPLE about her first signature collection of activewear with Athleta Girl — a new, limited-edition clothing line for girls ages 6–12, out now — and how the products within feature hidden messages to boost wearers' self-confidence.

Calling them "little love notes," Biles says that the messages are affirmations she tells herself every day, some of which include, "You can do it," The floor is yours" and "No dream is too small or too big."

"I think [the messages] should be a daily reminder so if [wearers] ever feel down or are feeling like they can't do something, they just look in whatever piece of clothing they're wearing and they find that love note," she tells PEOPLE.

"It's kind of like their Simone on their shoulder," the athlete adds with a laugh and a wide smile.

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

The collection features an array of different, stylish pieces — ranging from tops and bottoms to outerwear and accessories — that are all made up of fun spring and summer-inspired colors.

Noting that she loves "all" of the pieces and doesn't have a particular favorite, Biles says, "I think all of them are very cohesive so you can wear them all together."

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

"But," she continues, "I really love the dandelion yellow. I think that's probably my favorite. ... [Yellow is my favorite color] to wear. I think it's a bright color. I think it reminds me of sunshine."

Adds Biles, "It kind of gets you on your feet, gets you started for the day, so that's why I wanted to incorporate a lot of that in this collection. Because now with the summer and the spring, I think it'll be just really cute on the kids."

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

The collection has been in the works for more than a year, and Biles couldn't be more thrilled to finally see it come to life.

"I feel like [Athleta and I] both have this same intent to make change and to kind of inspire the younger generation and the girls, and that's why I partnered with them," she explains. "But I've been a longtime fan before that, so it was really exciting for me to have some of the things that we believe in align."

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

Biles also says she was "very involved" in the design process with Athleta. "Even though they're the professionals and they kind of take which route I should be going, I definitely got to see a lot of different color palettes and choose from that," she said.

"It was a long process, it took about a year, but we're so excited that it's going to be on the shelf," adds Biles, who recently became engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles Says Walking Out of Tokyo Olympics Event Was 'My Biggest Win'

A decorated gymnast who most recently competed in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles knows that being in the public eye makes her a role model for girls of all ages.

"I feel like it's a big job, but I don't think of it as a job," she tells PEOPLE. "I just know that the kids are always watching, so whatever I do, they might replicate. [So I make sure] just to be on my best behavior."

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

"But it truly is an honor," Biles continues, "because whenever I was in their shoes, I know who some of my favorites were to look up to."

She adds, "So I'm so happy they have their person to look up to and that they've chosen me."