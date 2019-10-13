Simone Biles Becomes Most-Decorated Gymnast in World Championships History — Male or Female

Image zoom Simone Biles Ulrik Pedersen/CSM/Shutterstock

Simone Biles has made history again!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 22, broke a world championships record on Sunday, as she picked up her 24th and 25th medals.

Winning gold medals for both her floor routine and the balance beam, Biles became the most-decorated gymnast at worlds, breaking the long-held record of 23, which was set by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo back in the 1990s.

Days earlier, Biles had already become the most-decorated woman, when she won her 21st medal in the team competition, according to the New York Times.

On Sunday, Biles, who has struggled on the beam in the past, jumped up out of her seat as her scores came in and began celebrating as she saw she had received 15.066 points.

The gymnast ended her big day with her floor exercise, on which she earned 15.133 points — putting her a full point ahead of fellow American gymnast Sunisa Lee.

Queen Biles 👑@Simone_Biles earns gold on floor in her final event at #Stuttgart2019 She breaks her own record that she set a couple hours ago and now has a total of 25 world medals. pic.twitter.com/7c7I5ZnQB5 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) October 13, 2019

Following her impressive performance, Team USA celebrated their star athlete.

“@SimoneBiles isn’t just the most decorated woman in world championships history… She’s the most decorated gymnast in world championships history PERIOD,” they wrote in one tweet.

USA Gymnastics added, “25. WORLD. MEDALS. @Simone_Biles’s strength and skill is unparalleled in #gymnastics. All hail the GOAT!”

At the end of this year’s championships, which were held in Stuttgart, Germany, Biles also got a chance to pose with all five of the gold medals she received, which is the most she’s ever won during the competition, according to USA Today.

On Thursday, the gymnastics superstar won her fifth world all-around title and earned her 16th gold medal at the world championships, scoring 58.999 points — which put her 2.1 points ahead of the second-place finisher.

“I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me,” Biles said after her win, according to The New York Times. “Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy.”

Biles added, “I really don’t know how I do it sometimes.”

Celebrating her win on Twitter, the athlete wrote: “Feeling GOLDEN this morning … every time feels just like the first.”

Days earlier, Biles made history by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

The moves earned the gymnastics star huge applause from the audience, and USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures the triple-double will be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete.

Biles already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault, according to CNN.

🤯 BREAKING: @Simone_Biles lands the TRIPLE-DOUBLE at #Stuttgart2019. The move will officially be named the Biles II. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 5, 2019

Despite her incredible success, you won’t find Biles calling herself a “superstar” gymnast.

“If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured, more in the limelight, rather than now,” Biles said during a press conference before the world championships earlier this month.

“I just go out there and compete,” she added. “I try to represent Simone… not ‘Simone Biles’ whenever I go out there, because at the end of the day, I’m still a human being before I’m ‘Simone Biles, the superstar.’ “