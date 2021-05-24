Simone Biles’ Most Amazing Moves: the Yurchenko Double Pike, ‘Biles II’ and More

The five-time Olympic medalist has vault, beam and two floor exercise moves named in her honor — and she's only 24

Simone Biles competes on the beam during the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at the Indiana Convention Center on May 22, 2021

Simone Biles competes on the beam during the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at the Indiana Convention Center on May 22, 2021

Simone Biles makes it all look easy.

The five-time Olympic medalist, 24, made history over the weekend when she landed the Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. In sticking the difficult move, the decorated gymnast became the first woman to ever complete the Yurchenko double pike in a competition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was really nerve-wracking but I'm just happy to be back out here, competing on a competition floor in an arena with the girls especially after a long year and the time off we've had," Biles told NBC Sports on Saturday after the meet, which she won.

No stranger to the record books, the superstar gymnast has four signature moves named after her (to date). In October 2019, the athlete wowed the crowd and made history at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

The triple-double includes a stunning double backflip with three twists, and Biles rocked a double backflip with two twists in her beam routine dismount, CNN reported.

At the time, Team USA said the floor element of the triple-double would be known as "The Biles II" and the double-double dismount would be called the "The Biles" thereafter in her honor. The name changes have since been verified in the Federation of International Gymnastics' Code of Points.

Before she stole the show in Germany, Biles already had two gymnastics moves named after her: the "Biles" on vault, a.k.a. a Yurchenko half-on with two twists, and the "Biles" on floor exercise, a double layout half out, according to CBS Sports.

The star is currently training hard for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, revealing on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she spends almost all day, every day, in the gym.

Simone Biles Simone Biles | Credit: Lars Baron/Getty

"I train seven hours a day," Biles told the host in April, sharing that Sunday is her only day off.

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, [and] Friday I train twice a day," she added of her schedule.

The elite gymnast is gearing up for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for her sport, which start in St. Louis on June 24.