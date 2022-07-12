Simone Biles Hilariously Gets Mistaken for a Child and Offered a Coloring Book on Flight: 'I'm 25'

Simone Biles may be the world's most decorated gymnast, but she can still go incognito at times.

On a plane ride last week, the 25-year-old not only went unrecognized by a flight attendant, but confused for a child. Biles shared the hilarious situation in an Instagram story, explaining that a flight attendant offered her a coloring book to occupy herself during the flight.

On her Instagram Story, the 4-foot-8-inch gymnast posted a selfie of herself looking less than impressed and wrote, "not the flight attendant trying to give me me a coloring book when I board.....I said 'no I'm good I'm 25.' "

Biles is certainly household name though, between her four Olympic and 19 World Championship gold medals. And earlier this month, she added to her medal case when she received the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Biles was honored not only for her athletic prowess, but for her advocacy for "[athletes'] mental health and safety, children in the foster care system and victims of sexual assault," according to the White House.

Her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, was in attendance as well, and celebrated her big accomplishment.

"You're one of the strongest people I know and are so deserving, I'm so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, I love you so much babe," Owens, 26, wrote on Instagram.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in February, one day after Valentine's Day.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a gallery of photos, which started with a candid of Owens, 26, kneeling down on one knee. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

The Houston Texans player posted his own set of proposal photos writing, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️."

Simone Biles wears engagement ring Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Since then, wedding plans have been high on Biles' mind.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

In May, she shared with her Instagram followers that they picked a location and date for the 2023 ceremony. "One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens," Biles captioned a photo of the two posing on the beach.

The athletes made their debut as a couple in August 2020 after Biles shared a photo of the two on Instagram. "It's just us," she captioned the cute gallery, which included two selfies of her and Owens smiling and cuddling.

The announcement came only a few months after the two met in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.