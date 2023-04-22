Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens: 'My Person, Forever'

Simone Biles is married!

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed Jonathan Owens, she revealed on social media Saturday. "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player, 27, on Instagram.

In the photos, the pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding. For the special day, Biles wore a gorgeous tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

Simone Biles Instagram

Biles and Owens had a close encounter during a Texans game in 2019, but the two officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 — and it was Biles who initiated the first move.

The star athlete later made her relationship with Owens Instagram official months later, when she posted two sweet photos with him on her page. The loved-up snaps showed the pair cozied up with each other, while the football player gave her a sweet kiss. "It's just us," Biles captioned the post.

One month later, Owens posted two pictures with Biles on his own Instagram, writing, "Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤."

Jonathan Owens Instagram

Biles and Owens then announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a slideshow of photos from the special moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Biles' wedding day comes about after she and Owens received their marriage license on April 15.

In an Instagram post, the couple looked elated as Biles showed off the document — which was issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas — after they returned to their car.

"Almost time to say 'I do' 📄🤍," Biles captioned the post, with Owens responding in the comments section, "Soon 🤞🏽."

Biles previously shared several photos of her heavenly-themed wedding shower held at The Juliana in Houston Heights with family and friends on her Instagram Story ahead of her nuptials.

The new bride also celebrated her "boujee" bachelorette party in Belize earlier this year, and marked the moment with a pair of light-wash jeans with the name "Mrs. Owens" emblazoned across the back pockets.