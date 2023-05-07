Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico

Simone Biles is married — again!

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed husband Jonathan Owens for a second time in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday evening.

During the 140-guest affair, the bride wore four different dresses. "Kind of dramatic" Biles detailed during a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month. "But you only have a wedding once."

The nuptials featured champagne, gold and white décor, as well as stunning florals, which Biles admitted came at a steep price. When one fan asked, "What was the most expensive thing for your wedding?" she answered: "Florals. Who knew flowers were so expensive."

The couple's wedding party included 8 bridesmaids and 7 groomsmen, and the couple exchanged handwritten vows.

RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Last month, Biles and Owens, 27, legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, ahead of their destination wedding. For their first special day, Biles wore a gorgeous $119 tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie, while Owens sported a tan suit.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," she captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram at the time.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

Simone Biles/Instagram

Before falling in love, Biles and Owens had a close encounter during a Texans game in 2019, but the pair later officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020.

The couple then announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a slideshow of photos from the moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Despite their different sports, Biles and Owens have a lot in common when it comes to navigating their careers as professional athletes. Luckily, as Biles told PEOPLE in 2021, the pair can always count on each other for support.

"Oh, he's always so supportive," she said of Owens. "Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!' "