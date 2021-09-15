Simone Biles Leaves for 'Dream Come True' Gymnastics Tour Following Her Senate Testimony

"Can't wait to see all of the girls, meet all of the fans & explore all of the cities!" she wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself ahead of her journey

It was an emotional day for Simone Biles.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old gymnast provided testimony at a U.S. Senate hearing on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. She later shared a positive post on her Instagram page, featuring a smiling shot of herself holding up the peace sign with her fingers before leaving for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

"& I'm off for 2 months 🤍 I can't believe I get to have my own tour. Seriously a dream come true✨," Biles wrote alongside the image.

"Can't wait to see all of the girls, meet all of the fans & explore all of the cities!" she added. "GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR, I'm coming for ya 🤩 @goldoveramericatour."

Before taking off for the tour, Biles joined fellow Team USA gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman on a panel in front of the Senate regarding the Nassar investigation.

At the hearing, the group alleged that the FBI had produced false statements in their official report and accused investigators of not documenting the survivors' claims.

Biles, who called herself "a survivor of sexual abuse" in her testimony, blamed her abuse on organizations that "failed to do their jobs" to protect her and other young female athletes.

Simone Biles Credit: SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty

"And I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue, are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), failed to do their jobs," the seven-time Olympic medalist told legislators.

"I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day, in the wake — of the Larry Nassar abuse," she tearfully added.

Biles was sure to make one thing clear: "I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," she said.

"USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge," she said.

Simone Biles Simone Biles | Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Nassar, a former doctor for USAG, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January 2018 after more than 150 women and girls accused him of sexual abuse over a 20-year span.

A Justice Department Inspector General report claimed the FBI did not properly respond to 2015 sexual abuse allegations made against Nassar while investigating the case, triggering Wednesday's hearing.

With her testimony complete, Biles will now headline the Gold Over America Tour, a gymnastics competition-meets-concert event. In August, the star gymnast told PEOPLE that she and her fellow gymnasts — including recent Olympians Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner — were looking forward to demonstrating their breadth of skills with aspiring athletes.