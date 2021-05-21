The move, which Simone Biles has been teasing since 2020, has never been performed by a female gymnast in a competition

Simone Biles Lands Yurchenko Double Pike Ahead of Olympics After Saying She May Attempt It in Tokyo

Simone Biles is showing off her skills, yet again.

Ahead of the 2021 U.S. Classic on Saturday, the 24-year-old athlete was seen nailing the landing to a challenging vault stunt: the Yurchenko double pike.

"Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS," the official Twitter account for the Tokyo Olympics tweeted out on Friday alongside a video that shows her performing the impressive stunt.

"YOU. ARE. INSANE...." former gymnast Nastia Liukin wrote of Biles' accomplishment, while Team USA reshared the video alongside a mind blown emoji.

Although Biles has been teasing the move since 2020, it remains unclear whether she'll perform it during the upcoming Tokyo Games or during the U.S. Classic this weekend, which will mark the first time Biles has competed in over a year.

"We're really excited about it," she told USA Today Sports last month. "It's really consistent."

Named after Natalia Yurchenko, a Russian gymnast who performed the move in the 1980s, the stunt usually stops at a single flip. However, in Biles' case, she tacks on an extra flip.

The move has never been performed by a female gymnast in a competition, according to The Washington Post.

While speaking with the media after the U.S. Classic training session was over, Biles said that she had to give herself some words of encouragement before attempting the vault. "I was like, 'It's ok, I've done this so many times, I've been doing this for months now,' " she said according to NBC Sports.

Last year, before the Tokyo Olympics were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles told PEOPLE that she had no plans to perform the move on the world stage.

"In gymnastics, almost everything has been done so when you push boundaries there is a risk factor — risk vs reward," she said last March. "Gymnastics can be a dangerous sport so you have to be smart."

However, since then, Biles has indicated that fans may get a chance to see the move after all.

"So far, we've been training it pretty consistently and there haven't been too many times where I was like, 'Oh, that was really scary. Maybe we shouldn't do that.' It's actually been like, 'Wow, this is feasible, we can do this.'" she said during an interview with Texas Monthly in March.

"I feel like it might be a better bet to do it in the all-around final because you do get that one-touch warm up, rather than vault finals where you don't, she added. "So I feel like we just have to go in and weigh the options, see what's smart, get a feel of the vault."