Simone Biles Makes History by Nailing Two Signature Moves — and One Is Now Named After Her

Simone Biles has done it again!

The decorated gymnast made history on Saturday at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

The moves earned Biles, 22, huge applause from the audience. USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures the triple-double will be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete.

Biles already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault, according to CNN.

Simone Biles does the triple-double at the world championships, ensuring it will be named after her in gymnastics' Code of Points. The Biles 2. pic.twitter.com/SkZW9NYmvm — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) October 5, 2019

🤯 BREAKING: @Simone_Biles lands the TRIPLE-DOUBLE at #Stuttgart2019. The move will officially be named the Biles II. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 5, 2019

Last week, the gymnast explained why she refrains from calling herself a “superstar” gymnast despite her incredible success.

“If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured, more in the limelight, rather than now,” Biles explained during a press conference before the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany.

“I just go out there and compete,” she added. “I try to represent Simone… not ‘Simone Biles’ whenever I go out there, because at the end of the day, I’m still a human being before I’m ‘Simone Biles, the superstar.’”

In August, the gymnast sat down with host Savannah Guthrie on Today and discussed her recent history-making performances and her thoughts looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“What has this journey been for you?” Guthrie asked Biles.

“I feel like it’s been a roller coaster. A lot of highs, a lot of lows,” she said.

Earlier that month, Biles slammed USA Gymnastics for not looking out for her and her fellow athletes, weeks after a congressional investigation reportedly found that the organization “knowingly concealed” sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, the organization’s former team doctor.

The athlete told Guthrie in her Today interview that many people forget that while she is out breaking records, she’s also healing — and “doing both at the same time.”

Biles became the first female gymnast to ever land the triple-double at the USA Gymnastics Championship and just the third athlete ever, according to the Washington Post. She was also the first woman to even attempt a double-double dismount move in competition and nailed it successfully, according to CNN.

“It felt incredible,” she said. “No female has ever done that skill before … I had trained it for a while now, so it was kind of just normal for me but looking back at the videos, it doesn’t look normal and I know it is not normal.”

Biles is currently preparing to represent the United States once again at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.