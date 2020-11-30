Simone Biles Kisses Boyfriend Jonathan Owens in Sweet Photo: ‘Good Food, Better Company’

Simone Biles and the NFL player were beaming at the camera in another photo in front of a colorful wall

Simone Biles is closing out 2020 with some quality time with her boyfriend.

In new photos shared on Instagram by the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist, she and NFL player Jonathan Owens shared a kiss while she sat on his lap at what appeared to be a restaurant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Biles and Owens, 25, were beaming at the camera in another photo in front of a colorful wall.

"Good food better company🥰," Biles wrote alongside the images.

Biles and Owens went Instagram official in August and haven't been shy about their relationship since.

Last week, in honor of Thanksgiving, Biles shared a series of photos of herself and Owens to her Instagram Story, joking, "Thankful for your fine a--."

In another slide, she posted an additional picture with the Houston Texans safety, writing, "All our cuddles and mems we've made thus far."

At the time, Owens was playing with the Texans for their Thanksgiving game. The Texans defeated the Detroit Lions, 41-25.

The gymnast has supported her boyfriend at several Texans games, recently posing outside the NRG Stadium in Houston and writing, "You know where to find me on Sundays."