Simone Biles Kicks Off Wedding Day in Mexico with Intimate Breakfast — See the Photos!

Biles and Jonathan Owens officially tied the knot last month in a Houston courthouse ceremony, but she teased soon after that they would also have a destination wedding

By
Published on May 6, 2023 04:01 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty; Simone Biles Owens/Instagram

Simone Biles started her wedding day off right with a breakfast fit for champions!

The Olympic medal-winning gymnast, 26, shared a look into the morning of her big day on her Instagram Stories Saturday — beginning with an elaborate balloon display in her hotel room.

Biles took a panoramic video of the pink and gold balloons strewn across the floor — featuring her and husband Jonathan Owens's last name and the NFL safety's jersey number — writing over the clip, "Wedding day" with a bride and ring emoji, plus the Dixie Cups' "Chapel of Love" playing in the background.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Owens/Instagram

She shared another clip, but this time, it was a beach view from her Mexico hotel room, set to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day." She wrote over the video with a ring emoji, "The most perfect day."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Owens/Instagram

With Fergie's "Glamorous" overheard as the audio, Biles then showed a delectable spread for breakfast: Yogurt and berry parfaits on ice, hard-boiled eggs, cubed fruit, bacon and several different types of toast.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Owens/Instagram

Wearing a white fluffy silk robe and a necklace featuring her new last name, Biles posted a clip of herself preparing a mimosa; writing alongside a toasting-glasses emoji, "Rise n shine."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Owens/Instagram

Just days after the couple confirmed their official union on Apr. 22 during a quaint courthouse ceremony in Houston, Biles revealed on her Instagram Story she had another wedding planned that would be bigger than their courthouse nuptials.

"We had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding," the decorated athlete explained, in a reply to a fan.

Biles noted that she also expects the upcoming big day to be full of emotion.

"Idk how I'm supposed to get through it," she wrote. "I was so teary & choked up at the courthouse ceremony & it was just basic vows."

