Simone Biles Just Upped the Game for the Handstand Challenge

Simone Biles just took the handstand challenge to a whole new level!

Amid social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, people around the world have been entertaining themselves and their friends with fun challenges on social media.

One Instagram test to emerge has been the handstand challenge that required participants to put a t-shirt on while holding a handstand against a wall. The fun activity got a boost from stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland, who were among the celebrities who posted a video of themselves participating.

Over the weekend, Biles tried her hand at the test — but took things up a notch.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, the Olympic gymnast took off her sweatpants using only her feet while holding a handstand with no outside support.

Several of Biles’ famous friends and fans reacted to the video, praising her for her talents.

“I love you woman but only YOU can do this 🔥,” actress Halle Berry commented on the post, while Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen added, “Yo Simone, this flat out the Mount Everest of challenges.”

Fellow Olympic gymnast Ellie Black of Canada responded, “Girl I’m too old for that. My wrists would turn to dust.”

Days prior to sharing her handstand challenge, Biles uploaded a video of herself completing some impressive gymnastics sets in her kitchen, no doubt trying to keep up with her training amid the pandemic.

“Stay home and stay focused! 🤍 #PowerRunsInTheFamily#stayhome,” she captioned the post.

Biles was set to compete this summer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, however, amid the outbreak, the games have been postponed until next year.

“It’s a letdown,” she told the Associated Press earlier this month. “It’s hard to keep looking at that like, ‘We have another year.’”

Biles admitted that “nothing is really set in stone yet” when it comes to competing in the games next summer.

“We’re trying to figure out the right training regiment just so mentally and physically we can try and stay on top of our game,” she explained. “We’re just playing it by ear and really just listening to my body.”

The 23-year-old told the outlet that she “was ready after three months to be done” and having to wait another year is “a lot for elite athletes.”

“It feels more than a year on your body, trust me,” she explained. “Especially gymnastics, the impact we take. It’s your whole entire body, it’s not just your legs or your feet or your arms, we have to make sure your whole body is in check.”

