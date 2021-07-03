Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Share a Kiss After Impressive Couples Challenge

Simone Biles is loving every moment spent with boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Olympic athlete shared an adorable photograph on Instagram of herself and her NFL player beau, 25.

Seen inside of what appears to be a carriage, Biles plants a sweet smooch on her boyfriend's lips as she rests her hand gently upon his chest for the black-and-white snapshot.

"You give me butterflies🖤," Biles — who recently secured her spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics — captioned the date night pic.

In the comments section, Owens commented a simple string of five red heart emoji.

Last month, Biles opened up to PEOPLE about her love — who she went Instagram official with back in August — and how she won't be able to have him cheer her on in person at the Summer Games due to Japan's COVID regulations.

Noting that it hasn't stopped the pro athlete from supporting her throughout her preparations, Biles said, "Oh, he's always so supportive."

"Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!'" she continued. "He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that."

Added Biles: "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."

Elsewhere on Friday, Biles also shared a clip on Instagram from her Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself, which sees the athlete competing with Owens in a rope climbing challenge.

Deeming the occurrence as "gymnast vs. NFL player," Biles asks Owens what the outcome of the challenge will be, to which he jokes around that he will get a 30-minute foot massage, though Biles corrects him that they had agreed they would bet $50 to see who could get to the top first.

The pair then takes part in the challenge, which ends after just 10 seconds as Biles claims victory over Owens.