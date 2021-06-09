Simone Biles Challenges Boyfriend Jonathan Owens To Rope-Climbing Race in New Documentary Series Trailer

"Gymnast vs NFL player," Simone Biles tells boyfriend Jonathan Owens in the new trailer for her Facebook Watch special, Simone vs Herself

Simone Biles is giving a glimpse at her life on and off the mat in the Facebook Watch docuseries Simone vs Herself.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, teaches her boyfriend Jonathan Owens her workout routine in a new trailer for the third installment of the Versus series. "We're gonna do a rope challenge, gymnast vs NFL player," Biles tells him in the clip.

She appears to beat the Houston Texans safety, 25, as they race up their ropes to the top of ceiling of the gymnasium. "I had you about three fourths of the way, I just... I burnt out," he tells Biles, as she responds with a laugh.

The trailer also follows Biles as she prepares herself for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed to July 2021, while peeling back the curtain on her personal life and her romance with Owens.

"Outside of the sport, you try to be, like, human," she says in a video confessional, before it shows the two of them splashing each other in a pool.

Simone Biles; Jonathan Owens Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles | Credit: Jonathan Owens Instagram

The four-time Olympic gold medalist made her relationship Instagram official with Owens in August, posting some PDA-filled photos with him. "It's just us," she wrote in the caption.

Although the COVID pandemic postponed her professional aspirations, she recently told PEOPLE that she enjoyed having the downtime to spend with Owens and her loved ones. "What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," she said in April.

"Getting to go to my boyfriend's [NFL] games. I told him that I've never been to so many games in a season in my life," Biles added. "Because usually, I'm so busy and all over the place."

Owens has also shown his support for his girlfriend, cheering her on Sunday at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championship, where she claimed her seventh national title. "What an amazing experience," he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of them after the meet.

"First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," he continued. "It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that. I'm so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby."