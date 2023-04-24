Simone Biles Says She and Jonathan Owens Are Planning a Second Wedding — Plus Other Reveals!

Simone Biles' wedding celebrations are far from over.

Just days after saying "I do" to NFL star Jonathan Owens, the Olympic gymnast, 26, revealed on her Instagram Story Sunday that another wedding is set to take place in a "couple of weeks."

"We had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding," the decorated athlete wrote in a response to a fan asking whether a bigger wedding is planned.

The next nuptials will have a champagne, gold and white color scheme, and will feature eight bridesmaids, seven groomsmen and about 140 people in attendance, Biles detailed.

She also hinted that the upcoming wedding location will not be in the U.S., since they were "waiting on a few passports."

Biles and Owens, 27, shared on social media Saturday that they had made their union official at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram.

On his Instagram page, Owens offered a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

While Biles wore a gorgeous tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie over the weekend, and Owens sported a tan suit, the gymnast teased on her Instagram Story that she will wear four gowns at her destination wedding.

"Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once," Biles wrote. She added that she and Owens are also saving their real wedding bands for the upcoming ceremony.

Biles noted that she also expects the upcoming big day to be full of emotion.

"Idk how I'm supposed to get through it," she wrote. "I was so teary & choked up at the courthouse ceremony & it was just basic vows."